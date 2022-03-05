BZEdge Trading Up 31.4% This Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $44.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.52 or 0.06705288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,159.75 or 1.00086085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

