CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CACI International by 62.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CACI International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $304.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.22 and a twelve month high of $305.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

