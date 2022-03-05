Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) vs. Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Head to Head Review

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49%

This table compares Cadre and Wound Management Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,029.23 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wound Management Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Wound Management Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadre currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Summary

Cadre beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Wound Management Technologies (Get Rating)

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

