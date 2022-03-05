Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 113.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 45,494.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.