California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.