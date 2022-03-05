California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,168 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,434,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 965,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.