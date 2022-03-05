California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.86 Million in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.