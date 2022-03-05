California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 864 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 94,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -316.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

