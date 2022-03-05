California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 82,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

