Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$174.00 at Stifel Europe

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

