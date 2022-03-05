Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 4,788,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,625,000 after acquiring an additional 584,098 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

