Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 99144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.71. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

