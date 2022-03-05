Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $43.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 205.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. 707,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.