Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 185,000 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$34.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
