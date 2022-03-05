Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

