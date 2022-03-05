Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

OPI opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -149.11 and a beta of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

