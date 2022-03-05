Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

