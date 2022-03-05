Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

