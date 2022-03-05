Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock worth $5,955,451 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.