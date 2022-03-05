Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTR. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capstar Financial by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Capstar Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,093. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

