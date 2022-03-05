Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,492 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after buying an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after buying an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

