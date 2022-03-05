Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

