Captrust Financial Advisors Has $530,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $449.36 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.95.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.