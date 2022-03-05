Captrust Financial Advisors Has $543,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $174.08 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

