Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,456 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 267.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $83.04 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

