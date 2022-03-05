Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 69 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 174,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

