Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

