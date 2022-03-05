Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRLFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.