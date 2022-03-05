Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of CDLX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cardlytics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

