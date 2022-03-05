CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $41.72. 1,585,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,203 shares of company stock worth $7,856,941 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarGurus by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarGurus by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.