Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQSU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 646,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

