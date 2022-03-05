Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $111,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OTTR stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

