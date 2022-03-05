Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

