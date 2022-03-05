Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,288,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

