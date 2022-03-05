Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CWST stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. 284,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,447. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,324. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

