Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

