Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

