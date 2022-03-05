Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Financial Comparison

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Castor Maritime and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $132.05 million 1.11 $52.27 million $0.43 3.79 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.39 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.75

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 39.58% 15.98% 12.48% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

