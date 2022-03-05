Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.82. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 105,262 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$71.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

