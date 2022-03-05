CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Karl G. Baily Buys 1,000 Shares

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

