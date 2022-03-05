CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $484,300.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CBRE Group stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

