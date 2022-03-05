C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.