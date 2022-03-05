C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
