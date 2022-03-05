CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.57. 634,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a 1-year low of $149.21 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

