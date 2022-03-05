Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYAD. UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of CYAD opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.