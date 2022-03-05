Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELTF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

