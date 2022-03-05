Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,072 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PPL by 100.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 373,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 187,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 493.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 342,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,310,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.91%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

