Centiva Capital LP Acquires 29,005 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

