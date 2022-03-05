Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.64 Million Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

NYSE:APRN opened at $4.93 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.38.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,289 shares of company stock worth $1,678,916 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

