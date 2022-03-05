CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

CNIC stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.98 million and a P/E ratio of -76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.65. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.11 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.78 ($2.06).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

