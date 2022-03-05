Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

