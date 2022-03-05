Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $454.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.20 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.